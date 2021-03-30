Today, we received yet another overdue Christmas card. This one was from someone less than 20 miles away and was postmarked over three months ago.
The address was clearly written and the envelope was in pristine condition. In other words, there’s no excuse for the U.S. Postal Service having any problems delivering it in a more timely manor.
Forget about trying to have Postmaster General Louis DeJoy fired. If tampering with or interfering with the delivery of mail is a federal crime, why doesn’t somebody prosecute DeJoy and lock him away? That won’t immediately fix the mess he’s made, but it would be a great start.
I will admit though, it will probably be difficult to find a jury without bias.
Michael Lake
Ijamsville
(1) comment
Just 3 weeks ago I had a priority mail envelope in the USPS priority mail envelope take 6 days to get from Hagerstown to Frederick. And DeJoy’s proposal to fix things is to slow down mail delivery and raise prices. He must go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.