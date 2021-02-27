I am watching and hearing from relatives and friends in Virginia, North Carolina, and West Virginia telling me about getting their first and second COVID vaccinations.
Today, my son who lives in North Carolina said, in his county, they vaccinated all the teachers that wanted the vaccination — a total of more than 2,000 teachers and support staff.
That does not even come close to the teachers and support staff in Frederick County. The majority of our teachers are still waiting. Last I heard, they were vaccinating 100 a week. I am 68 years old and still waiting. I now understand why Maryland ranks somewhere around 40th among the states for vaccinating citizens.
Teachers in North Carolina, like here, want to go back to school, and they are, but they want to be safe. At least North Carolina agrees.
Why is it that this state falls way behind others in vaccinating its citizens? Why Governor Hogan? Why County Executive Jan Gardner? Governor Hogan's office used to blame the Trump administration and the feds for not getting us the doses we need, but other states seem to have no problem.
We now have a different administration, but it seems we are still having problems, right Mr. Hogan? I have signed up on many sites for the vaccine, I have spent much time on the phone trying to sign up, but to no avail. Those I have signed up for have yet to contact me as of this date. I just want to know.
