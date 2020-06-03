The city is looking for feedback regarding plans for increased outdoor seating. Here’s some: Don’t put any more on downtown sidewalks.
They’re already cluttered with tables and chairs, dog dishes, trees, parking meters and miscellaneous receptacles. Sidewalks are designed and made for walking, and Frederick’s were designed to provide for far fewer pedestrians than we now have.
Their upkeep is paid for by taxpayers; they are not there to serve as extensions of storefront businesses. I’m sympathetic to the business owners, but they should observe their property lines which, I presume, do not include the sidewalk areas.
