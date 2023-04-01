As we have been subscribers for over 40 years, our family has witnessed the many changes to our community's beloved Frederick News-Post. Our news "diet" is diverse and ever changing. The offerings provided by the staff are thoughtful, reasonably precise, and entertaining.
A more recent ritual has been reading each other's horoscopes aloud in a dramatic fashion. Fun for the family (and visiting friends) and it gives us a sense of warmth along with some amusement.
However, the Astro Graph on March 24 was quite disheartening. Closing with "Your accomplishments this year will leave you feeling very uncomfortable" is unexpected. It has delivered discord and a strong negative message. It is actually quite depressing to read something of this nature in the Entertainment section.
It is quite early in 2023 for such a negative forecast. Why would one bother accomplishing anything if it is only going to bring discomfort? As it is self evident, this statement seems improper for light entertainment.
Our family uses the guidance given by the Astro Graph as entertainment, but it occasionally gives helpful clues about life's journey.
If this has been a typographical error, it would certainly make more sense. The usual messages are heartfelt and uplifting, and our hope is for the positive sentiment to return in future publications.
