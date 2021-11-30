I’m writing in response to Gary Bennett’s Nov. 24 letter, "Time to reform county's office of sheriff." I will give the writer credit for at least making an effort to sound impartial and appearing to want what’s best (in his opinion) for Frederick County. Beyond that, we disagree entirely.
There is a reason that sheriffs here, and across the nation, are elected “by the people,” and it’s so that they can both serve the people, and more importantly, be accountable directly to the people. I think this model serves Frederick County very well.
I believe the real intentions of the writer were made most clear by pointing out that the counties of Montgomery, Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Howard all have “professional” police departments which report directly to the county executive. Given what we know about these counties and their crime rates, I’m not sure bringing them up was the best sales tactic.
Further, based on the writer’s comment that “petty politics should not play such an overt role ... ,“ I have to assume he has never worked within a government setting, or is completely naive. Department heads, like the police chief, are appointed by the county executive and therefore, serve at the discretion of the county executive. One only need look around the nation over the last year or two when numerous police departments were told to “stand down” by the person to whom they answer.
I most emphatically disagree with the writer’s last statement that, “Progressives, like conservatives, want safe communities and the laws to be enforced.” That statement is patently not true for progressives. Progressives are the ones, nationwide, either completely rescinding laws like “no bail” arrests, causing a revolving door for criminals, or choosing not to enforce other laws as trivial, such as public urination and defecation as an example. Believe me, I could go on.
As a perfect example of the advantages of having a strong sheriff was the kerfuffle over whether to have, or not have, school resource officers. There was a small but vocal group of people not wanting SROs in the schools. Sheriff Jenkins, recognizing the benefits of the program, made the decision to keep them. I firmly believe that had we had a police department, the decision would have been out of the hands of the police chief and hence, no SROs.
I’m solidly behind Sheriff Jenkins and his deputies.
Rick Godfrey
New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.