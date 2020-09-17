I just finished reading Mary Smith of Union Bridge’s letter “Why I’m voting to give Trump four more years.”
In listing her points, she did an excellent job of parroting President Trump campaign’s primary positions and I understand her strong feelings.
I’m confused, however by her final paragraph and the assertion that a Joe Biden selection would result in a change of our great nation into an “unrecognizable disaster.” I would posit that Mr. Trump’s first four years have already put us in that position and we are in dire need of rescue.
Then it shows just how dumb you are Mr. LTE writer. I guess Obama’s new normal was just alright for you. President Trump’s agenda lifted all boats with the rising tide, but that wasn’t what democrats wanted, so they were against a thriving economy. Democrats are responsible for what has happened not the president.
Lifted all boats like the storm surge that crashed them all over an shattered them into splinters more like. Wow...has he paid you for this opinion? I have never met anyone yet that has directly benefited from anything that monster has done. I have met many, many, many, who have been directly hurt by him and his consort of corrupt oligarchs that are bent on taking every last cent they can while they can. Do you not realize that aristocracy does not want to share with the poor or even the average? They have no concept of doing anything that benefits anyone beneath them? There's a documentary called "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" - why not you take a look at that....and if you're not one of them, you're the one that is hurt by them. That is trump...oblivious to anyone but himself and doesn't give a rat's azzz about you...or anyone else. Here's a trailer...though I know you won't ever watch it...it would just go whizzing right over your head. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqkjyI1QD2A
I'm quite sure, piddle, that you don't truly know what an oligarch is, nor do you know what an aristocracy is. You would not know either if they ran up and kicked you...which they do in many ways you just can't see. That much is obvious.
