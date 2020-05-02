Not surprisingly, The News-Post continues to print editorials on the front page. While its author has every right to publish an article from his perspective, the News-Post should not parade as news an article from the Associated Press entitled, “Conceit of American exceptionalism shaken.”
We are not a perfect nation, but it is not conceited to continue to maintain that America has provided the highest standard of living and the greatest amount of personal freedom for the greatest number of people across the globe for generations. Chinese and Hong Kong protesters have died honoring the United States.
Europe and Japan are free because Americans died to share its exceptionalism with foreign nations imprisoned by its leaders. Our current crisis is borne by the entire world and did not originate with the United States, but we can continue to expect that America will lead in resolving this pandemic.
Your newspaper owes it to the generation that fought and died for the free world and its children to honor their service and convey the facts of our current circumstances without editorializing on the front page.
Thane Young
Frederick
