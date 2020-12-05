I don’t usually write letters to the editor but I must respond to the recent letter from Michael Doerrer, past director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools (Priority one for a new county board of education, Nov. 19). In my opinion, it is such a patently unfair assessment of Dr. Alban and the Frederick County School System.
I am not privy as to why he no longer holds a position with the school system, but based on his vitriolic letter, he sure seems like a disgruntled employee to me. I say this because he has made many serious allegations that are not supported with any data. I am sure that most citizens understand that when a business, or in this case a school system, is criticized unfairly by an ex-employee they are bound to maintain confidentiality by not responding even if the allegations are untrue, as I believe they are in this case. Based on this, I seriously doubt that we will be hearing from the Board of Education or Dr. Alban about the ulterior motives Mr. Doerrer might have in saying the things he has said.
I have two children and two grandchildren who have graduated from FCPS and they received an excellent education which prepared them well for college and career. I currently have three grandsons receiving an excellent education from FCPS. I encourage anyone who doubts the excellence of this school system to look at the data. It is readily available on the FCPS website and the Maryland State Department of Education website.
Chris Williams is a retired FCPS teacher and school administrator
