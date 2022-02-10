In response to the Feb. 2 article titled, “Pleading their Case”, our Frederick County Public School employees should not have to plead. As our community approaches the second anniversary marking the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our FCPS staff have continued to serve our community through finding innovative methods to provide quality education to our children. Educators still must meet their learning goals while juggling students’ stressors and learning deficiencies brought from COVID-19.
The article suggests that FCPS staff will receive “roughly 5 percent raise across the board” in salary increases. While that is a start, the roughly 5 percent does not compare to the United States inflation from January 2021 to December 2021 of 7 percent.
If FCPS and Frederick County Council does not approve a budget that includes wage adjustments for all government employees to meet the level of inflation, our community will suffer as we lose experienced teachers, bus drivers, firefighters, and deputies to surrounding jurisdictions. FCPS has struggled with providing adequate transportation for students to schools and one Maryland county proposed using National Guard as substitute bus drivers. This is not the time to be restrictive with funds especially with how much financial assistance local, state, and federal governments have been providing to those unable to work during the pandemic. The time is now to take care of those government employees that still provided quality service to our community during the pandemic.
Nicholas Augustine
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.