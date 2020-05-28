The June 2 primary elections in Maryland are just around the corner and the citizens of our state have a unique opportunity to set an example for the nation as we prepare to vote (almost) entirely by mail for the first time. The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced states around the nation to consider mail-in elections as a primary means of ensuring its citizens’ right to vote freely and safely.
Voting entirely by mail may be new to Maryland, but it is hardly a new or untested concept in the United States. Five states currently use an all-mail system and all 50 states have been processing absentee ballots through the U.S. mail every election cycle.
Here are the facts. In the past 20 years, there have been a total of 143 confirmed cases of fraud using mailed-in ballots in the United States. That is fewer than 8 cases per year, or roughly one case per state every 6 years. That is a .000006 percent chance of being a victim of mail-in voter fraud — about the same chance of being struck by lightning twice in your lifetime.
Voting by mail has a long, nearly perfect track record in this country. But if it still makes you nervous, know that you have other options, such as drop box locations to which you can deliver your own ballot, as well as limited in-person voting locations.
This can work in Maryland as it has worked elsewhere, but only if you vote on or before June 2. Help Maryland set another example of success for the nation as we head toward a critically important November election. Don’t let them make us choose between our safety and our rights.
