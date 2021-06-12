The culture war cannot be won by either side. The most concerted attempt by this country to win the culture war was Reconstruction after the Civil War.
The political power was in the hands of the Republicans, which at the time really was the party of Lincoln, and they managed to pass those crucial amendments to the Constitution and to send the U.S. Army into the south to enforce the rights and safety of Black people — obviously it didn't work.
The election of 1876 was a devil's bargain that effectively ended Reconstruction. Jim Crow laws swept the south to maintain white supremacy. It's possible to win battles within the culture war but the opposing sides are too entrenched to ever surrender. One side wins the gay marriage fight, the other side wins the election of Trump, but the war goes on and at this point this American culture war is as heated and scary as the Cold War was with the Russians.
There may be a solution of sorts to this ongoing, debilitating cultural war that just keeps getting worse. Just like the war in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, we just leave. Why? Because we can't win.
We sit down at the negotiating table and we begin the negotiations for the break-up of the United States. We face facts. We tell the truth about this hopeless culture war we all abhor. We don't let ourselves devolve into military takeover by one side or armed conflict. Let's be honest.
