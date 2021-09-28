Nobody will sacrifice for a cause that can’t succeed. This principle applies always and everywhere, from mundane tasks – you won’t dash for the grocery store if you cannot make it before they close – to the largest of world historical events – the French wouldn’t help America gain independence from England until convinced the colonies could win. This sensible principle explains a lot of our politics.
The Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill aims to reorient our economy toward fighting climate change, and to make corporations and the rich pay for it. The public supports both goals, in theory, but wants proof they can succeed. Any doubts about the reality or urgency of climate change have been put to rest by recent events: California fires killing giant redwood trees that have lived through a hundred fires before; floods on the gulf coast when flooding from the previous hurricane has barely receded; the shocking and bizarre heat wave in the Pacific northwest; droughts that may never end. People now see the danger and will make sacrifices to stop climate change – as they did to put a man on the moon, and to stop Nazism – but they need to know they can succeed.
The major obstacle to stopping climate change has always been foot dragging by the United States. The cause of that foot dragging is the political power of self-serving American corporations whose strategy has been to convince people resistance is futile: curbing our greenhouse gases is pointless without curbing China and India. It’s so expensive people will rebel before any good is accomplished. It just can’t be done.
We need to prove to ourselves and to the world that it can be done, that America can control its powerful special interests and take effective action. If the reconciliation bill gets weakened to a limp and conciliatory halfway gesture – just enough to look like action but without offending the mighty – the no-sacrifice-for-a-futile-gesture principle will kick in. Americans will think, “Someone should do something, but I’m not paying for it,” and the rest of the world will think, “Our efforts will be pointless, if the United States won’t help.”
The reconciliation dispute is not about whose priorities come first. It is about whether America can still accomplish anything that matters. People will sacrifice to save the planet, but only if they know we can succeed. Passing the bold and ambitious reconciliation bill will prove that we can.
Jerry Cayford
Brunswick
