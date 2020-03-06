I strongly support the bill to ban organized hunting competitions in Maryland.
As the daughter of an environmentalist, I know that research does not support the idea that these contests are helpful to the environment. But I don’t believe that most of the people who run and participate in hunting competitions really care about that. They enjoy killing; Appeals to environmentalism are just an excuse.
Sen. Michael Hough expressed a concern that coyotes are “real dangerous,” which he apparently thinks means we should kill as many of them as possible. However, killing coyotes will do nothing to make anyone safer, and there are better solutions available to farmers to protect their livestock. An article from 2017 in Scientific American entitled “Why Killing Coyotes Doesn’t Make Livestock Safer” speaks to this issue. It is easily located online.
I reluctantly support hunting when it is done humanely and sustainably, and when the meat and fur is used. But the killing of animals should not be made into a contest. These animals are sentient beings and not trophies. Focusing on numbers to the exclusion of all else will inevitably lead to sloppy, inhumane kills. And it is disrespectful and wasteful to take as many animals as possible and then throw the bodies into the trash.
There is no place for such barbarism in Maryland or in any civilized society.
Cynthia Lewis
Frederick
Cynthia, be ware of the comments. You’ll have Kye Hogan writing that coyotes are not pack animals.
Cynthia, Thank you for your letter. However I would like to warn you of the comments your will receive. 1. You will be insulted. ("sheep" by fnpzwack). 2. Coyote haters will rationalize their position by declaring the coyote an invasive species. Some will even cite the USDA definition of invasive species while conveniently ignoring the fact that the USDA, itself, does not list the coyote as an invasive species. 3. They will call coyotes "pack animals", raising the specter of wolf packs running down large prey such as elk and caribou. For wolves, packs are essential for the species survival because their primary prey are large animals. Coyotes are overwhelmingly solitary hunters, although they often live in family groups and extremely rarely join together to run down deer. 4.The anti-coyote folks will cite predation on livestock, yet they ignore the fact that the Maryland Department of Resources and the Frederick County Extension agent apparently have not recorded reports of coyote attacks on livestock. Your opinion will be disrespected because; 1. you don't live on a farm, 2. you live on 1/10 of a acre. 3. You don't know as much as others about canines. Be prepared Bob Lewis
Thanks for calling that out Bob. I was going to be respectful and sit tight, but then...
While the USDA definition may not call coyotes an invasive species, I gave you two others, and the coyote meets US Fish and Wildlife service definition, and the U of MD extension service claims that it is. My goats have been harassed (not killed...yet) by coyotes, although I didn't report it to DNR (why should I?). Once shy of humans, they are becoming brazen enough to come into my barn for food. Coyotes have a year-round open season by DNR for taking them too.
You got this partially right:
"The basic social unit of a coyote pack is a family containing a reproductive female. However, unrelated coyotes may join forces for companionship, or to bring down prey too large to attack singly. Such "nonfamily" packs are only temporary, and may consist of bachelor males, nonreproductive females and subadult young."
"When hunting large prey, the coyote often works in pairs or small groups."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coyote
BTW, Bob, do you feel the same way about nutria on the Eastern (and now Western) shore?
DickD
I have some questions for you
When is the last time you went hunting?
What species did you hunt?
What weapon did you use?
Really interested in your answers
Cynthia, Thank you for your comment. I agree completely. Bob Lewis
I have done a lot of hunting, never one organized for competition.
lol these aren't "canned hunts"...these people aren't paying to go kill a coyote. They're out there killing an invasive species to both Maryland and Delaware.
“There are three types of people in this world: sheep, wolves, and sheepdogs.” Let me put it a way you’d better understand Ms. Lewis... baaaa-baa-baaaaaa-baaaa.
I have two big dogs and a cat, they were best buds, but a coyote snatched the cat and ate it. Next day, the dogs formed a posse with the neighbor's dog and tracked down the culprit and euthanized it. "There is no place for such barbarism in Maryland or in any civilized society".
Ooooooyeah, there is too.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
OK, but that is not a hunting competition.
Studies can manipulate any topic. the fact is in order to maintain a healthy wildlife balance, population control is required. As the rights of non-hunters should be protected, so should the rights of hunters. Barbarians……..REALLY????
She said hunting contests are barbaric - not that the hunters are barbarians.
a healthy wildlife balance does NOT require population control. It exists in places where human touch is absent or minor, and existed for eons before we arrived.
Until you own a farm and experience the real effect Coyotes have.. just go back to your .10 acre suburban home.
As well as domestic pets. Those that live in rural areas and have had pets vanish will know exactly what I’m talking about. Those that do not will preach about something they have no knowledge about
Kelly, I have lost a cat to coyotes but I still think they are not worthy of being hunted in competitions.
If you think coyotes are bad for farms, consider how bad farms are for coyotes
Mutually incompatible?
You know where she lives?
Hm....I'll guess you don't go get a burger anywhere. You'd be killing sentient beings.
I don't - for that very reason.
Many disagree
*were*
