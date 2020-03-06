Regarding the recent advice to say something when you see something about climate, I would add that three County Council members, in addition to the two sponsors, present at the climate emergency resolution workshop voiced some understanding of the climate crisis in which we find ourselves.
However, they refused to proceed with any sense of urgency. As we, their constituents, learn more of the dire warnings from scientists, we become more alarmed by the inaction of our leaders.
An emergency demands action. Our discomfort increases as the council delays.
Kathleen Rall
Jefferson
The best way to fight climate change is to pass resolution after resolution declaring it an emergency. That will surely stop it.
FCPS... When you're right, you're right.
