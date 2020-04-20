We have the most corrupt government in history and now they want to push mail in voting. This would be a major wrongdoing by our elected officials. The government has show us time and time again they cannot be trusted. If it’s not safe to vote then postpone it.

knahs25

Several states have had 100% mail in voting for years with no problems of corruption

HappySeller2014

Until someone can show me a case in the United States where voter fraud was widespread, systemic and materially affected the outcome of a past local, state, or national election, all this fearmongering, alarming and simply rodiculous kvetching needs to be called out for what it is...stupid, and an abject fear of allowing true voter segment to exercise itself.

Only the weak-minded, scared and frightened portion of the electorate would object to having the truest nature of the American public be allowed in any election. Without proof, it is simply whining.

Period.

