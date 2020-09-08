Mr. Grimes yet again uses his column (“A conventional opinion,” Aug. 28) for, what has become for him, a ritualistic bashing of progressives in general and democrats in particular. This is neither surprising nor interesting.
But I did find the following sentence that Mr. Grimes used interesting and telling. The sentence is: “Among the destinations: ‘a mass people’s movement working to establish … guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights … repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia, and to build re-imagined systems of immigration …’ (The ellipses are Mr. Grimes’.)Mr. Grimes dismisses these goals as “lofty leftist lingo”.
Are we, his readers, then to infer that the right, or the GOP, is against guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages and labor rights? And further that the right, or GOP, is against (the) repair of the wounds of racial injustice, and of colonization and re-imagined systems of immigration and for misogyny, and homophobia?
Is this Mr. Grimes intent? And he wonders why Americans are divided politically and socially.
Bob Lauer
Frederick
