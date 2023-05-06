I am responding to the April 22-23 letter titled “Time to ratchet down the rhetoric."
The writer notes that we should avoid "misleading vitriol" surrounding, in this case, transgender legislation. I quite agree, but her letter regarding anti-trans laws is also highly misleading.
Gender affirming care is the gold standard for treating transgender youths, according to multiple organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the World Health Organization, the Endocrine Society, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, and the National Association of Social Workers.
This standard of care (pioneered in the Netherlands nearly 30 years ago) includes such fully reversible treatments such as puberty blockers, social affirmation (name changes, dressing as one’s identified gender), and partially reversible treatments such as hormone therapy.
None of the drugs in these treatments could be described as dangerous or experimental, and medical treatments generally begin at puberty.
Surgeries to remove breasts and genitalia are exceedingly rare in adolescence. Describing these surgeries as permanent disfigurement is most certainly misleading.
Gender reassignment surgeries have a 1% regret rate, compared to, for example, knee surgeries, with up to a 20% regret rate.
Some children are so desperate to live as their identified gender that they will attempt to mutilate their own genitalia. Providing a safe and medically managed surgery is surely preferable.
Drag queen story hours are designed to be age appropriate for young children. They provide a welcoming environment where creativity and imagination are welcomed.
Early childhood education regarding gender expression allows transgender youth (some of whom identify as trans from early ages) to give words to their feelings and have their identity recognized as normal.
Legislation purporting to review the age appropriateness of books is often a thinly veiled attempt at censorship of books providing LGBTQ viewpoints.
Describing anti-trans legislation as genocidal is an exaggeration, but not by much. LGBTQ youth have one of the highest rates of suicide in the country, and violence against them is common.
Legislation allowing these children (and adults) to live full, healthy lives as their identified gender is the best solution.
Editor's note: Heatherly Hodges is a former social worker.
