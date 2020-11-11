An adviser said that President Trump should stop fighting the election results because it makes him look like a sore loser — and no one likes a sore loser.
Well, no one likes a cheater, either.
All voters, on either side, should want to know that the vote was clean and legal.
I don't want political bosses interfering in my election any more than Russia or China. Count the votes. Check the votes.
