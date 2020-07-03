Monuments to hate-filled racists like Nathan Bedford Forrest and Theodore G. Bilbo need to be removed. Monuments to icons of the “Lost Cause” like Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson are dubious. Monuments to figures of great historical significance like Chief Justice Roger B. Taney who, by most accounts dispensed sound legal judgements in accordance with the generally accepted understanding of the Constitution of his time, need to be dealt with very carefully and thoughtfully.
However, tearing down a grave marker to over 300 Confederate common soldiers who merely did what their de facto government called upon them to do, much like my serving in Vietnam, is simply kicking over tombstones, mean, wanton vandalism.
All monuments are not the same. They need to be dealt with judiciously.
(6) comments
Why would anyone want to topple monuments in a cemetery? Are they going to topple all Southern grave stones? It's going way too far.
Agree, DickD. Sometimes it's "monkey see, monkey do". Remember when burning American flags was the big deal? It faded away. Remember when car jackings were prevalent? That too faded away. I'm sure there are many more examples, but the coffee is still brewing and I'm watching the geese on the pond.
Visualize Peace.
[ninja]
Careful bosco, writing something like "Sometimes it's "monkey see, monkey do" is just asking to be labeled a racist by a member of the RLLTT (Radical Left Liberal Tag Team.)
Oh my, never gave that a thought. The RLLTT will find any excuse to project their own racism on others in their quest to silence all opposition.
Why, just yesterday I used a monkey wrench while monkeying around with a plumbing project. Ended up using some Gorilla glue on another project. [lol][lol][lol][lol]
BOSCO, YOU'RE A RACIST!!!!!
I have to agree with ya Dick, it's going way, way too far.
