I, a biracial teenager, just learned the true meaning of Juneteenth, that there was a Black National Anthem and that the Tulsa Race Massacre happened. I would love to give credit to my Frederick County Public Schools high school, but that simply isn't where it is due.
I had to learn the history of my Black culture from the Black Lives Matter Movement, movies available on platforms and social media. Not once were these things brought up in any of my history classes and I believe that there is a huge problem with that.
This country is a true mixing pot of cultures, but we seem to only learn the white man's history. History must be told truthfully and fully, nothing is to be left out.
I shouldn't have to choose a "Black History" course when other people get to find out their history from common core. This is a disgrace to each and every Black citizen.
I truly hope that once I become a mother, my children won't have to fight to know their own history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.