I am a retired registered nurse with over 30 years’ experience including clinical trials, human subject protection, and biodefense vaccine development. I am not anti-vaccine or anti-masker. I am vaccinated and wear a mask when appropriate.
This recent hearing of the county’s Board of Health was poorly run and never conducted for maximum public engagement. It didn’t appear comments were heard or considered by open minds; minds were made up before the first comment aired. Like thieves in the night, vote was taken in the wee hours of the morning. This was a poor attempt to check the box of public comment received.
I am under impressed by Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer’s graphs. She alluded the rise in cases directly coincided with mask mandates, when this is the natural course of the virus regardless of masks. I challenge you to provide reliable, replicable, randomized clinical trial data, stratified by mask type, comorbidities, age, and location to start to convince us masks work. Even naysayers may get on board. Do you not think the hundreds of thousands of people crossing our borders and being relocated into our cities might make your graph just a bit skewed?
Be prepared to provide adequate masks and biohazard waste disposal so they are not littered everywhere, which is a hazard to us and our planet. A box of 10 KN95 high efficiency bacteria filter “for single use only” masks purchased some time ago cost $29.95. Many people are on fixed incomes and cannot afford $3 a mask.
Make Frederick Health Hospital a place you can afford to work. My retirement from Frederick Memorial Hospital will not even pay my Medicare Part B deductible. Agency nurses made much more, but could not fully function (could not count narcotics, take charge, read heart monitors), which was disheartening.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar stated 100 percent of ICU COVID patients were not vaccinated, leading to the belief that this is the only cause. How many of these are obese, have pre-existing conditions, etc. — contributing to poor outcome.
Use those COVID dollars to provide education, access to early treatment, supplies, and to promote healthy lifestyles. Mandates will not work alone and may actually cause harm. I urge us all to accept personal responsibility, do your own research, don’t rely on mainstream media’s biased reporting, and consult your health care provider(s). For every inch given, the right over domain of your own body dwindles.
Pat Shank
Frederick
