I'm writing in response to Ashley Magnifico's letter "It's time to discuss replacing the policing model." While I'm confident the writer is sincere in her beliefs, and her suggestions, I believe she needs to spend some time in a ride along with the police so that she gets to see up close and personal a home invasion, robbery, rape, murder or a domestic dispute.
There was an officer killed just this past week on a "domestic dispute" call. History shows us they can go from nothing to everything in the blink of an eye.
And, to my further amazement at her suggestion, she wants a social worker to go to a "psychotic episode." I have to wonder if she has ever witnessed a violent psychotic episode, or possibly seen five police officers trying to hold one down due to the person's complete lunacy. I might suggest that the writer watch several episodes of Cops, but it's been canceled.
My question is where will you find "social workers" willing to go into these dangerous situations armed only with kind and soothing words? Will they remain on the job after a close call, and who will they call when the situation gets out of control. My guess is it would be the police.
Most of us agree that some sort of police reform is in order, but we can't fairly place them in a damned if you do act and damned if you don't act position. Let's also not forget to place at least a tiny bit of blame of those actually responsible for the police being there in the first place.
