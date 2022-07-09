I type this at 2:56 p.m. on Monday July 4, 2022. I was just fulfilling my patriotic duty, sitting in front of the TV looking at the channels. Too bad many were showing the parade site in Highland Park, Illinois, with six dead, over 20 injured in yet another public mass shooting. Churches, schools, and now a July 4 parade? Disgusting. This confirms my plans — I'm not going outside today.
Oh well, some things never change: Half of Congress and the NRA must go through melatonin and sleepy teas by the gallon to live with themselves, and that same dude (Joey Chestnutt), about an hour ago, ate 63 hot dogs on TV in that annual contest. This country has so much to be proud of.
