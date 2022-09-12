I am writing in response to the column: “How the scourge of originalism is taking over the Supreme Court,” in the Sept. 8 edition (Page A11) of The Frederick News-Post. The column was written by Edwin Chimerinsky, the Dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law.
It is frightening that the dean of a major law school has such a negative view of the court. Certainly he is not alone as that is the common sentiment among most progressive law schools — and a sentiment that is surely passed on to the students.
He attacks the Roe decision as well as the decisions concerning the Second Amendment and allowing prayer in school. He states: “The world we live in is vastly different from 1787, when the Constitution was written, or 1791, when the Bill of Rights was adopted, or 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified.”
He muses about the threat to basic liberties involving gays along with a litany of other undefined liberties not spelled out in the constitution. He seems to completely ignore the profound significance of the 10th Amendment and the underlying principle that we are a Republic of autonomous states.
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.
His presumed intellectualism seems to blind him to the fact that although the world has changed, the basic belief system of at least a near majority of present-day Americans is identical to the belief system of a majority of the founding fathers. And that belief system is what our Constitution is based on.
