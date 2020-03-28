I read with approval the letter from Whiting Wicker about being the wrong time to advance political agendas during our ongoing crisis.
My hat’s off to Mr. Wicker. Hurray for his wishes for social harmony.
I found it ironic that directly above that letter was a snarky commentary from Anadi Naik that defied all appearance of comity.
Mr. Naik may think he’s witty, but I for one didn’t appreciate his humor or timing. Boo!
Donald Hill
Ijamsville
(1) comment
Agreed. Naik’s letters have been garbage. It’s telling that the FNP regularly publishes Naik’s senseless drivel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.