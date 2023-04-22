I write regarding the April 14 front-page article about a development plan in New Market, titled “Planners give initial approval to 610-unit project."
“Commissioners who were in favor … said they felt obligated to allow the project based on previous commitments.”
They felt obligated? Were they legally obligated to approve the plan or not?
Carole Sepe said: "The county has entered into an agreement, which ties our hands. We can't do anything about it." Really?
The article goes on to say: “The Planning Commission requested nine separate conditions from the developers to settle other concerns with the development's proposal.”
How is it that the commission can impose conditions — conditions upon a supposedly binding 2014 agreement?
Craig Hicks voted to approve in order to protect future developers from uncertainty.
Respectfully, developers don’t need help in protecting their interests. It is certainly not the role of a commissioner to do any such thing.
Perhaps the logic is that the public interest is served by maintaining a regulatory framework amenable to developers?
But this is baseless. No matter what, Frederick County will continue to experience the intense interest of developers for obvious reasons, including inordinate profits.
I like what the commissioners in dissent had to say.
Robert White: “We have the right to vote.”
Masai Troutman: “I'm concerned just by being in the community and hearing the public's sentiment ....”
The commissioners in the majority should worry less about the rights of the developers and more about “public sentiment.”
Let the county’s attorneys figure out a way to vindicate the public interest after the commissioners have made the best decision they can make in accord with the universal interest in adequate school capacity, respite from noise and congestion, open space, biodiversity and clean air.
