Local elections are more important than ever. After seeing Rick Blatchford’s poorly reasoned blast (Page A9, Oct. 10 edition of The Frederick News-Post) directed at county executive candidate Jessica Fitzwater, I looked carefully at what Shelley Aloi had to say in the adjacent “As I See It.”
Ms. Aloi seems like a “moderate Republican.” Before Donald Trump became the party’s (no)thought leader, I believed there were such people, and sometimes voted for them.
Her column exploited the legalistic and tone-deaf upending of the Democratic primary in District 3. Writing in the News-Post, community leaders called this a “disenfranchisement.” Aloi (in my words) responded: Yup, so it’s time to unseat Council President M.C. Keegan Ayer and put in a caring and responsive council member — me.” There followed a careful piece adding that (current) elected officials are generally unresponsive. (Yup!) Aloi also cited the experience of her hard-working immigrant grandfather (not that different from all my grandparents) as one reason to expect “fairness and equity” from her.
The column advocated (in general terms) local libraries and other good things. There was a shout-out to Centro Hispano and the Asian American Center of Frederick (where I have volunteered). “It’s time for a change” was her finale.
So I looked at “priorities” on her campaign website:
No. 1: Freeze property taxes (The last point in her FNP column says “County Council must become good stewards of its tax revenue”)
Next: Relieve traffic congestion (Yup, and who doesn’t want that?)
Moreover: Improve education. Support farms, parks and public safety. And more jobs. (See above.)
I also looked at the website of the Marriage Resource Center of Frederick, where Aloi has been executive director since 2018. Great stuff about strong marriages, families and communities. Lots of nonspecific references to “Godly” and “ministry.” Faith, yes — but after evangelical Trumpism and other flavors of Christian nationalism, I want some specifics.
My conclusion: Old Republican wine in new bottles. Possibly a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Because the Republican flag in 2022 is not what it once was. A demagogue (Trump) can’t lead those who work for strong families. A candidate cannot be so careful that threats to democracy don’t merit a single word. You can’t just endorse God, family and responsive pie.
I doubt immigrants — or anyone else in Hillcrest, Waverly etc. — would find Ms. Aloi more “responsive” than a possibly-repentant M.C. Keegan Ayer (who I hope is listening).
