The Oct. 19 “Today in History … 20 Years Ago,” column included an entry related to a significant milestone in the history of Hood College and Frederick: the announcement of the unanimous decision made by its Board of Trustees to transition from a women’s college to a fully coeducational institution within the year. I had the privilege of leading Hood College at that time, and I vividly recall the “shock, disappointment and betrayal” conveyed by some vocal opponents — sentiments reported in this newspaper and in others nationally. But this milestone marked a crucial moment in history for a treasured institution, a college that was in financial distress and, ultimately, faced closure if it did not change course.
In the ensuing decade, Hood would reach record levels of enrollment, achieve budget surpluses, implement numerous campus upgrades, grow the endowment fourfold, strengthen its town-and-gown relationship, create new alliances, and build on a foundation for continued growth and enrichment that continues to this day.
As Hood was and continues to be engaged in an ongoing new chapter in its rich history, the Frederick community continues to play an important role in the college’s ongoing success through public and private partnerships and collaborations with organizations large and small, such as Frederick County Public Schools, Frederick Health, Fort Detrick and the Frederick Innovative Technology Center, among others. These joint endeavors are, without exception, synergistic and are mutually beneficial to all parties.
Notably, during this transformative era for the college, the Frederick community has also been addressing changing economic, social, cultural and workforce dynamics. Early in my presidency I wrote: “The goals of Hood and Frederick are fundamentally aligned. Together we will be challenged to find new and innovative ways to work together, to dream our dreams, to imagine our future and to create the community we desire.” That statement is as true today as it was then.
Today, President Andrea Chapdelaine and the Hood community continue to reach new levels of achievement and excellence, forging ahead on parallel paths with the Frederick community and building on the successes and fortunes for both, with a focus on two imperatives: student success and quality of life for citizens.
I am deeply proud of and grateful to all who courageously took the truly visionary steps in 2002 that have positioned Hood to be the thriving and vibrant institution it is today, educating students who hail from the Frederick community, from Maryland, from every state in America and from around the world.
Volpe served as Hood College’s president from 2001 to 2015
