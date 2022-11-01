The Oct. 19 “Today in History … 20 Years Ago,” column included an entry related to a significant milestone in the history of Hood College and Frederick: the announcement of the unanimous decision made by its Board of Trustees to transition from a women’s college to a fully coeducational institution within the year. I had the privilege of leading Hood College at that time, and I vividly recall the “shock, disappointment and betrayal” conveyed by some vocal opponents — sentiments reported in this newspaper and in others nationally. But this milestone marked a crucial moment in history for a treasured institution, a college that was in financial distress and, ultimately, faced closure if it did not change course.

In the ensuing decade, Hood would reach record levels of enrollment, achieve budget surpluses, implement numerous campus upgrades, grow the endowment fourfold, strengthen its town-and-gown relationship, create new alliances, and build on a foundation for continued growth and enrichment that continues to this day.

Volpe served as Hood College’s president from 2001 to 2015

