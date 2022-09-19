All of us are familiar with the saying, “When they are small, there are small problems, and as they get older, the problems get bigger.”
That’s what we mothers see as reality. You never stop worrying about your children — ever. As little ones, it’s a walk in the park to help your child when he is ill, needs assistance in school, has friends who are a bad influence, is exposed to a toxic environment and must remove himself from it, makes the wrong choice concerning his future and the list goes on.
Many times our help is refused, and we have to stand by ready to pick up the pieces after a disastrous event or decision. You may offer assistance that is refused. Sometimes you wish the problems your grown offspring face would be yours so that their lives would be trouble-free. Your advice is not welcome even though you have experienced some of the same adversities, and you learned the hard way that what you did to remedy the situation was wrong.
Your children are independent souls, and as they grow older, know much more than you do, are smarter because they have more education, they still are wary when you offer a suggestion that might help a situation. This is what you may hear. You have become antiquated. Your ideas and methodology are old-fashioned. You just don’t understand that I know what’s best for me, and your interference is not helping. In fact it is making my situation worse, so please keep your opinions to yourself.
We, mothers and fathers of grown children, have all heard these sentiments expressed to us when we valiantly try to save our progeny any grief. We tell ourselves that we would rather suffer than them. We want them to live full and fruitful lives, and most of all, we want them to be happy, well and living a good, meaningful and productive life. But, in reality, we cannot do the impossible. We must assume a hands-off philosophy. You just have to hope for the best and assume that your adult children are intelligent, resourceful and good people who are capable and know what is best for themselves and their families.
Yes, we all mean well, but there is a limit to our influence and our experience. And times, they are a changing. As my favorite philosopher, Teviyah, in “Fiddler on the Roof” says to his worried wife, “It’s a new world, Golda, a new world.” And so, it is, and we present-day parents must take a step backward and just watch and wait. Our children know that we support and love them, and if they want or need our help, it is there for the asking. That is easy to say but very hard to do. But in the long run, it is our only option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.