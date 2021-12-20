In response to recent action taken by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to pass a congressional redistricting plan favored by Democrats, actually, it is no surprise to me that this action was taken.
It is widely known that the Democrats want to turn Maryland into another sanctuary state. It is regretful that despite Gov. Hogan’s veto of the bill, and all that Sheriff Jenkins has done to keep the citizens of Frederick County and Maryland safe from those who have entered our country illegally, and have no respect for our laws, will be free to continue to stay here and not be held accountable for breaking them.
Merry Christmas fellow Marylanders! And don’t forget to thank the General Assembly for making you and your family less safe by flooding our state with more and more illegal residents who run free and live here free with their needs being paid by our tax dollars.
Carol Keeney
Frederick
So true. The next Governors race will decide if I stay in MD or move out. Maryland has become California East.
