In his letter to the editor published March 12-13, William Bugg enumerates six “consequences of the liberal agenda,” brought about by “the squad” via a “green new deal.” I don’t quite understand the connection, but as an aged survivor of the Great Depression and beneficiary of an earlier New Deal, I’m prepared to accept the consequences of a “liberal socialist agenda.” (I must refresh my knowledge of the definition of “socialist.” Somehow I doubt that it applies in this case.)
Mr. Bugg’s suggested solution to some of these “moves to socialism” is to establish “the oil independence America (i.e. the United States) attained under Donald Trump.” Golly, I didn’t realize that it had been lost, nor that Trump had regained it. I suppose that the liberal press had deliberately concealed that sequence from its readership. (The mind boggles.)
But now, back to further consideration of the agenda’s consequences and their specific effects on our lives.
William Butler
Frederick
