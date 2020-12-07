In the Dec. 3 edition of the News-Post, you show a photo of a new Board of Education member being sworn in. Five individuals in the photo — no masks.
Immediately below is a photo with the caption that Frederick County had a new high in terms of pandemic cases.
Please be responsible and publish photos, like the swearing in, only if those individuals wear their masks.
Laurie Draper
Myersville
(10) comments
Seems like a good compromise would be to put a watermark with the date on pictures so that we know when the picture was taken. This would give us the ability to put pressure on individuals along with context.
I think you all are missing the point. Not every article has pictures. The author is not saying to lie, but to choose to highlight those doing the right thing and ignore those who are not. If you want your picture in the FNP while you are being sworn in, then wear a mask.
NO, NO, NO, NO and NO again. Let this remain a NEWSpaper which reports the world as it is, not as someone would like it to be. Also I favor mask-wearing inside where diverse people are breathing one another air as a reasonable measure to try to limit the spread of covid-19, don't let's kid ourselves it's a cure-all. This virus seems to find a way to spread almost regardless of what measures we take. We aren't completely powerless to stop it, but nearly powerless.
Peter; how is it that many other countries seem to possess a power we lack? I see pictures in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, S. Korea; their lives are nearly back to normal.
@shiftless88
Exactly. Let's not confuse power and political will.
Photos, like words, published by a news publication should reflect fact not fiction. Only publishing photos of people wearing masks would create an intentionally false narrative.
A valid point about truth in journalism, Trellis, however during the pandemic it's a case of "Monkey See, Monkey Do" and when elected officials are caught not following the rules, the groundlings think "Why should I bother"? It's just as bad if the paper publishes a photo of somebody in a boat without a PFD. Monkey See, Monkey Do.
[ninja]
Last night I dreampt that I and a friend were seeking work and no one would even talk to us. Then we got hungry and could see open seats in restaurants but it was like we were invisible. My husband came to get us and said we couldn't get into his car without masks and we were both like, "Ohhhhh!" New twist on a "frustration" dream. Safe to say I'm traumatized?!
Good point Laurie.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.