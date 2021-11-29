This month, over 100 world leaders at the COP26 pledged to end deforestation, recognizing the imperative for a greener earth. Why, then, would Frederick County endanger its so-called “treasured” Sugarloaf area, west of Interstate 270 by opening it to development? Everyone knows if one developer’s foot gets in, more follow, and this slippery slope will become acres of development.
Buildings, residential and commercial, cause 40 percent of U.S. carbon emissions. (Environmental Land Energy Study Institute). They use approximately 40 percent of our national total energy plus 8-11 percent more for construction (U.S. Energy Information Administration). Wiping out vegetation and trees destroys the Earth’s natural system to clean the air and cool the earth.
Covering the land with concrete and asphalt throws toxic chemicals into the air — in catastrophic amounts as the climate warms — and traps the heat so that it stays warmer longer. (Science Advances 2020 study as reported by CNBC Sept. 2, 2020.) In addition, the lack of vegetation prevents rainwater from being filtered through the soil and instead runs straight into our waterways, carrying all the contaminants it picks up along the way — one of the most harmful sources of pollution to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed (Chesapeake Bay Foundation).
Undermining the original plan that purports to protect and preserve this land is the antithesis of the COP26 recommendation for saving our planet. Instead, you should expand the protected area the entire length of I-270, which for at least half a century, has always been the tacit contract between the county and its residents.
Since before 1970, I-270 has been the dividing line, protecting this unique, natural environment: Bennett’s Creek corridor, Sugarloaf Mountain and the Monocacy River. As Tim Goodfellow elucidated in his Planning Commission Report of 11/10/21, every single plan since 1970 used this demarcation to preserve this area, truly “treasuring” its environmental and historical significance.
By disrespecting the traditional I-270 boundary, you risk all 17,600 acres proposed for the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Plan for one non-resident developer’s interest in 490 acres. By reinstating the original I-270 boundary to include Hope Hill all the way to the Monocacy, you preserve the all-too-often overlooked history of the area’s Black and African American families and the aesthetic integrity of the historic Monocacy Battlefield.
Respecting the traditional I-270 boundary honors the land, its history and safeguards its crucial role in healing the planet. Certainly, a healthier way to grow the county would be revitalizing and rebuilding areas already ruined by concrete and asphalt (e.g., the languishing Golden Mile) or using the 15,000 acres east of I-270 already designated for development.
Alexandra Carrera
Urbana
