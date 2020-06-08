I am writing to urge you to find out if any officers serving our community are linked to extremist groups or show a pattern of violent or prejudicial behavior. This also goes for administrative staff. Organized groups promoting white identity and misguided notions of patriotism and Southern pride have infiltrated police departments all over this country. There is no reason to assume recruiters have not targeted our local law enforcement agencies.
Does your department already prioritize identification of individuals serving within it who may require counseling, reassignment or removal? What criteria do you use in deciding appropriate remedies? Perhaps you have been vigilant and your department already has procedures in place to confront this threat. Now would be a great time to talk to us about them.
Domestic terrorism has all but been ignored for decades by national agencies focused on Muslim extremists. I applaud their success and yours in keeping us safe from that threat. I value and respect the vast majority of officers who put their lives in danger to serve. We must ensure the safety of those in uniform from this lethal, home-grown extremism which endangers officers and citizens alike.
A few "bad apples” in police departments must not be excused as unlucky, considered unlikely, nor accepted as inevitable. Your leadership is required to seek out and remove any officers or staff who are caught up in cycles of violence or hate before they take away another life.
The court just ruled against the Sheriff's Department in the Santos case. That is going to cost the County big time.
