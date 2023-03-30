On March 20, new County Executive Jessica Fitzwater rolled out her top 64 priorities for improving Frederick County. She left out an important issue: ensuring that Frederick County government is fully open and transparent.
The Frederick News-Post often points out the importance of open, transparent government. News-Post editorials “Don’t keep us in the dark” (Dec. 8, 2021) and “Resolve to stop making government secrecy an instinct” (Dec. 29, 2022) remind us of the fundamental obligation the government has to the governed.
News-Post Editor Andy Schotz’s March 18, 2023, column (“For Sunshine Week, a renewed focus on government transparency”) hit the mark with this Justice Louis Brandeis quote: “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”
Contrast that with Gov. Wes Moore’s March 3 visit to Frederick County.
After well-deserved congratulations on Frederick Community College improvements, the group had a closed briefing on Quantum Loophole’s Adamstown data centers project. The press and public were barred from attending.
Quantum Loophole plans to build the largest concentration of data centers in the world in Adamstown.
Following the meeting, the county’s Office of Economic Development posted pictures about the meeting on its website. Attendees included Fitzwater, at least two sitting County Council members, the director of the Division of Planning and Permitting, and the director of the Department of Permits and Inspections. A representative of a major regional developer was present, too.
Unfortunately, we have seen a county effort to evade public discussion on data centers before.
On Aug. 16, 2021, a secret meeting included County Council members and representatives from Amazon. The meeting, as the News-Post noted on Feb. 9, 2022, violated the Maryland Open Meetings Act.
There appears to have been a determined effort by the last administration to secretly support Amazon Web Services’ planned complexes of multiple data centers near Brunswick, Adamstown, and Urbana.
The Sugarloaf Alliance has spent thousands of dollars on legal fees to pry out of county government the facts of those plans and negotiations. We will likely spend thousands more.
The public has a right to know all that is done in its name and with its resources.
We hope Fitzwater was serious when she said as part of the release of her transition report, “When we open doors, build bigger tables, find new and different ways to engage the community, we’re all going to be so much better for it. And that’s what this is about.”
Editor’s note: Steve Black is the president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, a nonprofit preservation group.
