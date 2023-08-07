Cheers to The Frederick News-Post for recent articles mentioning this summer’s “Oppenheimer” movie, including Ryan Marshall’s front-page story on July 17 (“Rally urges eradication of nuclear weapons”).
We need a lot more such publicity regarding nuclear weapons. What we most desperately need is more people getting involved and demanding federal action.
There is good reason for us all to want to do that.
The world’s children have a right to not have their futures held hostage by abominable weapons.
And despite the overall solemn message of “Oppenheimer,” there is good reason to believe that our efforts can be fruitful. History is replete with examples of citizen-led actions yielding important policy change. The realm of nuclear arms control is no exception.
Although that treaty was tragically abandoned in 2019, its people power history lives on in that the 1000+ pre-treaty nuclear missiles that had been deployed across Europe, have so far, not been redeployed. There is hope in that.
And there is hope in current citizen-led efforts.
We need U.S. Rep. David Trone to step up and sign on.
When people are informed and united, policy makers listen, and change follows. Please see the Prevent Nuclear War Maryland website (preventnuclearwarmd.org) and consider joining the effort. Two thumbs up to you.
Editor’s note: James P. Wagner is a member of Prevent Nuclear War Maryland, Prevent Nuclear War Frederick and the national Back from the Brink Campaign.
Asked by the News-Post if Trone planned to sign on to the resolution, Sasha Galbreath, his communications director, provided this statement:
“Congressman Trone supports a nuclear-free world and firmly believes in the ideals behind House Resolution 77. Today, as millions of Ukrainians fear for their lives and mourn those killed by Putin’s brutal invasion, Congressman Trone recognizes the need to support and defend the sovereignty of Ukraine and the safety of its people, and so will refrain from signing onto Congressional resolutions that could preempt the Administration’s diplomatic efforts to end the war.”
Thanks to the FNP for reaching out to Congressman Trone's office, and thanks to Sasha Galbreath for the response.
However, I'm sure I'm not the only one disappointed in the Trone office statement. Congressman Trone should be reminded that on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (in January 2022) the world's top 5 nuclear-armed countries reaffirmed their commitments under Article VI of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty to work for the ELIMINATION of their nuclear arsenals, and they also jointly reiterated President Reagan's statement that engaging in nuclear war would be a fool's errand. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/01/03/p5-statement-on-preventing-nuclear-war-and-avoiding-arms-races/
It's also important to remember that there was great concern about war in January 2022. It was fully two months earlier, November of 2021, that Russia had amassed 90,000 troops on Ukraine's border, creating widespread concern that Ukraine might be invaded.
In that setting, the U.S., Russia, and the others did not send an ambiguous statement to their constituents. Instead, they tried to ratchet-down tensions and allay global concerns. The title to their message was, "Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races."
Was it all a PR stunt, or was there also some sincere goodwill and rationality in the gesture? I think it was more of the latter, but whatever the precise intent of the message, the fact is that 12,000+ nuclear weapons globally did not prevent Russia from invading Ukraine (the existence of nuclear arsenals only increased concerns once Russia did invade), nor was the statement in any way one of appeasement.
What about the first paragraph of the statement, was that a capitulation on everybody's part? "We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. "As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons—for as long as they continue to exist—should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war."
I don't think it was, I think it was outreach and diplomacy, what Congressman Trone's office says the Congressman is interested in enabling. It was also, by the way, extremely similar to the overall message of H. Res. 77. Please compare for yourself, understanding that the words, "should serve defensive purposes," comes close to renouncing the first use of nuclear weapons, which H. Res. 77 clearly says should be a policy goal of the United States. https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-resolution/77/text.
The language of H.Res. 77 is firmer and more specific, all around, than the January 3, 2022 five-nation joint statement, but the tenor is very similar. Most importantly, H. Res. 77 is only a Resolution, a statement, if passed, that it is the sense of the United States that the measures outlined therein should be pursued. While it is only a Resolution, it is an important step in trying to reverse the continuing deterioration of the nuclear arms control regime.
Congressman Trone should speak with his colleagues, Congressman Raskin and Congressman Ivey, as well as with Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey (who is on both the House Armed Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee), and ask them all why they have cosponsored the Resolution. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes-Norton should also be consulted: she is one of the original cosponsors of the Resolution and has long been a leader in this area. These members of Congress, in their cosponsorship of this important Resolution, are making an unambiguous statement and they are putting constituent well-being ahead of demagoguery and personal political gain.
The nuclear genie is out of the bottle, and will not go back in
Nuclear weapon limitation treaties are never going to work.
Trone isn't going to step up, he's a Schill of Mumbley Joe's!!
“Schill”?
How many cities in China, North Korea, or Iran have joined the Back from the Brink campaign?
