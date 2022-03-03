The Feb. 8 piece in this paper about the failed Amazon data center deal brought to the attention of Frederick citizens a situation that should not be forgotten. The lamentable lack of transparency around it means voters are left fumbling to assess the tradeoffs regarding this opportunity lost.
It remains worthy to explore what was lost. Amazon’s investment would have brought in a $30 billion investment over 15 years. Our county government has an annual budget of about $700 million. It would have been one of the largest investments in Maryland history. That’s a lot of money. Instead of that revenue helping Frederick communities, that investment is going to Virginia.
We will be forced to make tough decisions as we face unprecedented growth in the county. I support balanced growth that makes sure we have the infrastructure (roads, schools and businesses) in place so that our communities can absorb coming growth. We not only want to spend within our means, we want to grow within our means. This investment could have been critical in helping us do so.
That revenue could have made a difference in school construction and renovation. We face a huge teacher and support staff shortage in our schools partly because we live next to one of the richest counties in the world. We struggle to pay for competitive salaries when we have a tax base with a lower income. This could have helped shrink that deficiency.
We could improve our roads and revitalize our communities, especially those underserved. Amid all this growth and folks paying more in taxes, many of our working-class communities (Black, brown and white) have seen decline as lots remain unfilled, home affordability forces folks out of their houses, and crime rises.
The data centers were unlikely to be a visual or environmental blight on our landscape. They are not tall and can be hidden. They do not bring in hundreds of new homes. They do not compete with our small and medium businesses. The Amazon deal was not the solution to all of these problems. But it could have been part of the equation — one that doesn’t ask for taking more money out of the pockets of Frederick families.
I remain optimistic about Frederick’s future. These moments will impact a generation of Frederick citizens. We can’t be mired in past grievances, nor can we expect change if we just shuffle around the chairs of the folks already in power.
These discussions moving forward are critical. An actionable takeaway is that the council should look into revising the ordinance prohibiting changes to zoning six months before an election. The report identified that ordinance as one hindrance in achieving this deal. We must provide fertile ground for small, medium and big business so they can contribute to sustaining a brighter future for Frederick County.
dylan diggs
Adamstown
Dylan Diggs is a candidate for Frederick County Council At Large and the president of the Republican Club of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Mr. Diggs may have left the casual reader with the erroneous idea that the Amazon deal would have produced $30 billion of local tax revenue. It would have been helpful if he had estimated the likely tax revenue. It is my understanding that MD enacted legislation some years ago that means a lot of that $30 billion of spending would not have produced tax revenue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.