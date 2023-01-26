If ever there were a case in which the conservatives who oppose the availability of certain books in school libraries and those who support a more liberal policy should agree, it is this one. (“FCPS: Books panel not subject to law,” The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 20)
Neither side in this fraught debate trusts the other to act with integrity, and in the best interests of students.
For FCPS to side with secrecy here is precisely the attitude that resulted in the intervention of the U.S. Department of Justice in the appalling treatment of special needs children.
As we read the story, while the FCPS book committee is not “required” to comply with the open meetings law, surely the committee could “choose” to operate openly. To do otherwise adds fuel to the fires of mistrust already raging in the community.
