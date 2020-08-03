As one of many community members opposed to the county’s participation (through the sheriff’s unilateral agreement with ICE) in 287(g), I’d like to try to correct some misunderstandings that may have been reinforced during the discussion of the county’s 287(g) audit results at the council’s July 22 meeting.
Contrary to the sheriff’s characterization of the group committed to ending the program in Frederick as “small,” it represents the serious concerns of nearly half the county’s voters (as indicated by 2018 election results), and keeps growing.
It’s also true that while the official consensus (or near consensus) among local officials remains that both state and local law prohibit the executive and council from defunding or allowing oversight of the sheriff’s participation in the program, a number of equally respected civil rights attorneys, legal scholars and law enforcement policy experts question that opinion. And a letter from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, responding to requests from Senator Ron Young and Delegate Karen Lewis Young and referenced in the News-Post last January, stated that “the county is not obligated to pay expenses of the [287(g)] program, because Jenkins is not required to operate it, per his state constitutional duties or via state law.”
One of the most striking moments in the recent meeting was the sheriff’s smiling quotation of “ ... an old German saying: ‘Don’t believe any statistics you don’t fabricate.’” His comment responded to a council member’s citing of widely credited studies showing that while crime rates in our county have decreased during the period of the FCSO/ICE partnership, they’ve gone down significantly more in the counties refusing to participate in the program.
As both the sheriff and other participants in the meeting acknowledged, contentiousness around the program has never really been about the financial costs. It has been and always will be about the human ones. So official acceptance of the questionably independent audit won’t bring an end to the program’s opposition.
If the current president remains in office; if current circumstances keep delaying the General Assembly’s planned vote on legislation to end 287(g) in Maryland; and if the County Executive and Council hold fast to their insistence that their hands are tied in relation to Sheriff Jenkins and the program, what happens at the ballot box two years from now will determine whether the program championed by the sheriff, President Trump, and a tiny minority of other officials and citizens nationwide persists in Frederick for four more years after that. But in the meantime, the effort to raise awareness of 287(g)’s true nature — its dehumanizing policies and practices and its senseless destructiveness to many peaceful, community-enhancing individuals and families, and to the community’s entire social fabric — will continue.
