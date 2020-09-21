We thank The Frederick News-Post for the article on the solar array proposed at Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville that was in the Sept. 16 edition, but some clarification is in order.
There are 30 families living in the homes surrounding that farm, who have consistently had 17 to 20 representatives at every public hearing since this journey started four years ago. Every hearing had seven to 10 of these residents testify, consistently laying out the reasons why this farm is important to the rural agricultural legacy of Frederick County. Each of these speakers has laid out reasons why the solar array should not be allowed.
The article implies that few people had opposition to the solar array. That is not the case! We, the people surrounding the farm oppose it, Walkersville opposes it, six state entities oppose it and many residents of Broadview Acres oppose it.
Obviously, a lot of respected state entities that were listed in the above mentioned article, as well as local leaders and interested home owners, oppose this certification. We as citizens of Maryland want to know why, in light of so much opposition, this certification was granted. We are standing with Frederick County leaders in its appeal of this case.
Patrick and Bonnie Volovar; Linda Free; Jan and Julie Sadowski; John and Sandy Brown
Walkersville
(4) comments
Broadview Acres consists of three streets and Waterside is next to it and Worman's Mill behind it. Why would those people care, they're no where near it.
"laying out the reasons why this farm is important to the rural agricultural legacy of Frederick County" is NIMBY speak for we don't want the view from our houses to change.
Perhaps the land where all of those houses were built whose residents are opposed to a clean energy source should've been preserved or left as farm land as well. [ninja]
Agreed bosco. As I have posted here previously, nobody owes anyone a view of THEIR land. If they want the view (and that was the bulk of the comments at those meetings), then those of like mind should pony up and purchase the property from the current owner, and then keep is as Ag. What they fail to accept is that Ag can co-exist with solar. The solar panels can be placed on taller piers, allowing the growth of shade tolerant produce under the panels, and sun loving produce between.
https://www.futurity.org/agrivoltaics-farming-solar-panels-2152772/
https://www.pri.org/stories/2018-06-08/energy-and-food-together-under-solar-panels-crops-thrive
https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/09/crops-under-solar-panels-can-be-a-win-win/
https://www.energy.gov/eere/solar/farmers-guide-going-solar
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.