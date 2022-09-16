The author of Monday’s letter to the editor, “Nothing New Under the Sun,” (Page A9) is right — we should look to our Founding Fathers for guidance. But a close look at their belief systems reveals flawed logic leading to the opposite conclusion.

Kline states “the basic belief system of at least a near majority of present-day Americans is identical to the belief system of a majority of the founding fathers,” without naming or defining what that “identical” system is. He cannot name it because they did not share one. Washington and Patrick Henry: Anglicans. Jefferson, Franklin: deists who rejected virgin birth, original sin and Jesus’ resurrection. Maryland’s Charles Carroll: the sole Catholic to sign our Constitution. Sam Adams: Puritan. John Adams left Congregationalism for Unitarianism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription