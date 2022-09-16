The author of Monday’s letter to the editor, “Nothing New Under the Sun,” (Page A9) is right — we should look to our Founding Fathers for guidance. But a close look at their belief systems reveals flawed logic leading to the opposite conclusion.
Kline states “the basic belief system of at least a near majority of present-day Americans is identical to the belief system of a majority of the founding fathers,” without naming or defining what that “identical” system is. He cannot name it because they did not share one. Washington and Patrick Henry: Anglicans. Jefferson, Franklin: deists who rejected virgin birth, original sin and Jesus’ resurrection. Maryland’s Charles Carroll: the sole Catholic to sign our Constitution. Sam Adams: Puritan. John Adams left Congregationalism for Unitarianism.
The teachings of disparate sects of Christianity were, and still are, contradictory. Frederick’s Reformed Evangelical Church flies rainbow flags. Our Frederick Friends Meeting house proclaims, “Love Thy Neighbor (No Exceptions).” A dozen communities of faith came out for Frederick’s Pride festival — held adjacent to our BOE, where followers of Education Not Indoctrination and Moms for Liberty accuse board members of grooming for approving a curricular standard that LGBTQ kids are equally worthy of dignity and respect.
Kline dismisses a law professor’s alarm over SCOTUS removing a “litany of other undefined liberties not spelled out in the constitution,” as righteous downgrades for state legislatures to uphold or eliminate. Constriction of “basic liberties involving gays” may suit his beliefs, but denying red state residents’ pursuit of happiness is unconstitutional.
If our Founding Fathers were here, some would agree, and others would side with Hamilton, who warned unreasoned religiosity endangers our republic. Madison might join Jefferson and Franklin in decrying any who would place God at the center of government because adherents to different systems never agree how to do that.
Originalist philosophy is flawed on its face and rotten at its core. They claim majority status without citing numbers, but math exposes that lie. History shows our Founders excluded faith from governance on purpose. Protecting personal liberties was as crucial to the architects of our nation as opposing religious rule. These believers in divergent systems united to compose documents legally freeing us forever from having to fight about God; defying our Founders’ wishes dishonors them.
