After reading the Opinion piece, “Was the Capitol attack sedition? Pay attention to what the statute says”, in the March 29 News-Post, I feel that I need to thank Mr. Litman because I better understand what sedition is.
So I feel comfortable concluding that seditious acts have been committed in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, for many months. In those cities, organized groups have attacked federal property numerous times. In Seattle, an armed group established an “autonomous” zone, on United States soil, and claimed that the area inside that zone was no longer part of the United States.
Mr. Litman certainly made a case that the events of Jan. 6 rise to the level of sedition. I wish Mr. Litman would similarly enlighten us regarding the events in cities like Portland and Seattle, which have been allowed to continue to this day.
John Ziegler
Hagerstown
