America is being demolished! The current regime of people running the country is ruining America. The land of the free, the home of the brave is becoming the land of being run for greed and the home of un-Americans running the country by not following the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or the Declaration of Independence.
The people pouring across our southern border, numbering over 1 million so far this year, are coming for and getting the Joe Biden promised “free lunch” plus.
The freedom the country had through the Constitution is being trampled on in many ways, one being the edict everyone be vaccinated for COVID or, in many cases, lose their job. This includes police and firefighters in many cities. Add the police being defunded in many cities and we have greatly reduced security across the country. Then add the Biden debacle in running away from Afghanistan that has our enemies in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea licking their chops.
The spending of America’s money and increasing the ever-growing debt, is like an alcoholic out for a “night on the town.” This is causing the increase in inflation. This and the increase in oil prices caused by Biden’s elimination of America’s oil independence are hitting the Americans that have been eking out a living, many raising children, the hardest.
The backup of ships with goods coming to America is being totally ignored by Biden and the transportation secretary who are doing nothing about it. We are told by Biden to “lower our expectations.” HUH!
I am raising my expectations! Raising them believing we will vote out of office most of the Democrats that support the socialist take-over of America. I expect most of the people that voted for Biden and other Democrats that put us in this mess will feel the hurt and change their vote in 2022 and 2024. This has already started in the November 2021 elections.
In New York City on Oct. 25, 2021, there were thousands of police, firefighters and New York City workers marching in peaceful protest to the COVID mandate in that city. That is the American way and needs to be continued across the country through October 2022 and then continued through October 2024.
William Bugg
Monrovia
My compliments on another good letter, Mr. Bugg. And, by now, I'm sure you know the sheeple will soon be out in force attacking you for it, trying to cover up their embarrassment for voting for a senile old fool who is now ruining this country. Just ignore them, all they want is attention. And, in a year, they'll be blubbering loudly.
It is just amazing how almost every claim or complaint in this LTE is false or based on a false premise. However, this is true every letter from Mr. Bugg. The most egregious is his claim on Afghanistan. The pullout from that nation was made irrevocable when the "coward with bone spurs" agreed to release 3,000 terrorists in that country. Where was Mr. Bugg's indignation then. I can accept a difference of opinion but not a difference of facts. Very clear this writer gets his news from sources who lie.
Very well said fjulia. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
