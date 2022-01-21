I am writing in response to the opinion piece by Rich Blatchford entitled “The power of words.”
Mr. Blatchford’s gripe is that many in the media called the event on January 6 an insurrection. He thinks this is unfair compared to other things that have happened in our country’s history — past and present. Not once did he suggest that any of the violent acts were wrong. In fact, he concludes by quoting the Preamble of the Declaration of Independence, which was our ancestors’ justification for the war of independence.
January 6 was one part of a slow-motion coup d’état that is still underway by certain Republicans with the goal of ending democracy forever in this country and installing Donald Trump as president for life, like his buddy Vladimir Putin. Former president Trump has tried to have the courts overturn the election results in battleground states of Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan, claiming voter fraud. Not one of the 60 lawsuits filed by his lawyers had any evidence of voter fraud and were dismissed by the courts. It did not matter whether the judges were nominated by a Democrat or Republican. There was no voter fraud.
The fraud was President Trump asking Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger to “…find 11,780 votes.” The only fraudulent votes were a few Trump supporters that tried to have their dead relatives vote for the former president. Republicans forged election certification documents in four of the five states mentioned above to nullify the accurate vote counts of these states and overturn the election. In Arizona, two different groups sent forged certification documents to Congress. Four of these five forged documents had identical language, layout, and font. The citizens that signed these forged documents should be prosecuted. Subverting the right to vote is the how we lose democracy.
The coup d’état continues. Republican legislatures have passed dozens of laws to restrict voting, and in some cases turn the vote outcome in a state just into a suggestion, and the Republican controlled legislature could pick their own candidate for president and vice president. Republicans in the Senate continue to block voting rights legislation that would end the nonsense. Contact your representatives. Let them know how you feel about the Republican coup d’état.
George D. Carroll
Adamstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.