Attention to flaws in Rick Blatchford’s Jan. 12 column (The power of words) is warranted.
Blatchford rails — mostly fallaciously — against recent ceremonies marking the insurrection against our government one year ago.
He calls the attack on the U.S. Capitol merely “an attempt to influence the outcome of an election.” It was actually an attempt to block the peaceful formal transfer of power after a contentious, but overwhelmingly free and fair presidential contest.
The insurrectionists tried by force to take control of the legislative branch while the outgoing president did nothing.
Blatchford argues the assault by the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, and others was not as serious as attacks by the Puerto Rican nationalists, Weathermen, Occupy movement, or BLM protesters.
Well, the former used violence to try to seize political power for themselves and their ilk. The latter used it to try to change government policies. There is a big difference.
Make no mistake: any resort to violence means some Americans have lost faith that our elected officials can represent them. That puts our democracy in danger.
The Jan. 6 insurrectionists are just as dangerous as the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise and others. There is no effective or moral difference between them.
Blatchford says bipartisanship is in danger. But he is the most partisan of all. He paints everyone who opposed the insurrection as “leftist.” Well, this “leftist” voted for Reagan, Bush, Dole, Bush, McCain, etc.
By evoking the Declaration of Independence, is Blatchford saying it is time to dissolve the “political bands” which connect us? What could be more partisan? He is saying if I can’t get my way, I’ll quit and go home.
The Frederick News-Post needs conservative voices, but ones who make rational and logical arguments.
P.S. I am a registered Democrat now.
Karl Soper
Mount Airy
