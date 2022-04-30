A recent front page article on The Frederick News Post read “COVID-19 cases climbing slowly”with the subtitle, “Spike attributed to travel and religious gatherings." A Frederick County Health Department spokeswoman is quoted as saying that the growing number of cases could be caused by “multiple religious holidays” that have taken place this month as well as increased travel by Frederick Countians.
As a Christian, I found this latest attack on “religious gatherings” offensive and unjustly targeting religion as something that needs to be curtailed due to a rise in COVID cases. The question is, why does the Health Department choose to put the blame for the rise of COVID cases on the shoulders of us who choose to observe our religious holidays and enjoy the joys of traveling as the cause of the rise? Recently, there have been a number of high-level federal government officials who have tested positive for COVID, including members of Congress and, most recently, Vice President Harris. I don’t recall any fingers being pointed at this group of gatherings that includes retreats and social gatherings. This is just another example of “do as I say … not as I do,” and more importantly, an infringement on our Constitutional right of freedom of religion. We must not let this fearmongering to continue to control our lives and prevent us from religious gatherings and living our lives as they freely live theirs.
