We are a great nation because it is all of us — regardless of who we are. Not because of our race, creed, color or national origin. Not because of how we identify ourselves. But great because of our character, longing to be free willed, longing to care, longing to step up to the plate — not sitting back and expecting everyone to take care of us.
Great because of our compassion. Most importantly, great because of our taking responsibility, willingness to work, willingness to stop complaining, willingness to love our families — despite any disagreements — whether justified or unjustified.
Yes, our nation is great, despite the naysayers. And greater are those who want to make it better, rather than those who stay here and complain from their battlefield armchairs and ivory towers. And greatest are those who made the ultimate sacrifice, especially on the front lines of war, civil rights and social justice.
I know our nation is great — that's why so many want to come here. I'm proud to be an American and welcome all to this country who come here legally, with a desire to serve our nation, rather than be supported by it.
