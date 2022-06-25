Many Americans (I among them) have blithely assumed that our republic and its electoral system are robust, and a shining example for the rest of the world. One of the strengths we have had over generations has been the willingness of losing candidates to accept electoral losses. Unfortunately, Donald Trump exposed how shallow that tradition is, at least for many gullible, expedient, paranoid or malevolent people. Many of our fellow citizens could be readily convinced, and continue to this day to be convinced, that there is massive fraud in the electoral system — even when no evidence of such fraud has been presented. Having so many people distrust the electoral system places that system, and the republic itself, in a precarious position. Some candidates for political office, including candidates for positions administering elections, are fully prepared to assert electoral fraud in any election that does not go the way they want it to go, even if evidence to support such assertions does not exist. If the losing side will not accept its loss, our ability to abide within a peaceful democratic system is gravely endangered. Imagine the chaos and disruption if an election result is wrongly overturned due to baseless assertions of electoral fraud. Having “election deniers” in positions involved in administering elections could lead to this disastrous outcome.
If we are to avoid a descent into chaos every election, the public must ensure candidates who espouse these baseless fraud claims are not elected. This must be prioritized over every other political consideration. I am a registered Republican, but I will never vote for any Republican candidate who makes baseless assertions of past, present or future electoral fraud. However, I’m not sure the public is fully aware which candidates are making such claims. In my view, the media, including The Frederick News Post, should investigate the positions and public statements of each candidate for office, and should publish a list that clearly names every candidate who has made or is making baseless election fraud claims. Then the members of the public can do their part by not voting for anyone who makes such claims. Keeping such people out of office is essential to having high confidence that our Republic will remain strong and intact.
Michael Scott
New Market
