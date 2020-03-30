Donald Trump likes to say he is a “wartime president” fighting an “invisible enemy.”
Any enemy will be invisible if you shut your eyes. We have failed, and continue to fail, to collect intelligence about this enemy. In February, when we should have tested thousands of Americans to find this enemy, we conducted only 459 tests. Today, we are prioritizing the testing of hospitalized patients. This is like looking for the enemy only after the attack. The reason we failed to look for this enemy is that our leader did not want us to find them. Our “wartime president” said “I like the numbers being where they are.”
In World War II, General Omar Bradley said, “Amateurs study tactics; professionals study logistics." Today, our “wartime president” says, “I am not a supply clerk.” As a result, we are sending our front-line troops into battle without the armor they need to protect themselves. We do not have sufficient masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for our health care workers to protect themselves from the virus.
This “wartime president” has not fired any of the weapons at his disposal. He activated the Defense Production Act, which enables him to order the production of needed equipment like ventilators, hospital space and PPE, but he did not immediately fire this weapon. On Monday, Attorney General William Barr announced that he could prosecute any price gouging or hoarding for selected items. They have not fired this weapon. They have not named any item which will be monitored.
Now, our “wartime president” wants to surrender. He wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter." In any battle, “the enemy gets a vote.” The president may surrender, but this enemy will continue its attack.
