FCPS Regulation No. 500-24 (Re: Policy 509), the Academic Standards for Participation in Extracurricular Activities in High School, was issued in 1983 and amended in 1994. Isn’t it time FCPS updated this regulation, which excludes underperforming students from participating in a “viable component” to their “overall education”, to reflect the education standards of today?
The academic standards in place are problematic for all students, but especially impact students of color, at-risk youth, students who are neuro-divergent, learning or otherwise disabled, and low income students. Ineligibility removes a student from the playing field, the stage, or volunteering and puts them on the couch. These students do not feel motivated or inspired, they feel shamed, excluded, shelved. This policy regulation as it stands highlights that ableism and privilege still permeate Frederick County.
Mental health, wellness, socialization, and a return to “normal” is now at the forefront of our thoughts and lives, our policies and regulations should reflect the students and humans we are today in this post-virtual, post-quarantine world. Our neighbors in Montgomery County recently updated their policy in October 2021 (last revisited 2011) to reduce the amount of ineligible students. Why is FCPS stuck in the ’90s instead of leading today? Here is an idea: Wouldn’t it be nice if FCPS not only revised the academic standards in Regulation No. 500-24, but was the first school system to create an appeals process based on individual students and put an end to one size fits all academic standards for extracurricular participation? Let’s join the 21st century FCPS!
Rachel White
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.